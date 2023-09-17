News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Army soldier abducted, killed in Manipur

Army soldier abducted, killed in Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 17, 2023 20:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The body of an Indian Army soldier was found at Khuningthek village in Manipur's Imphal East district on Sunday, officials said.

He was identified as Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom of the Army's Defence Security Corps (DSC) platoon at Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district, they said.

He hailed from Tarung in Imphal West, officials said.

According to officials, unidentified armed men abducted Sepoy Kom, who was on leave, from his home around 10am on Saturday.

 

According to his 10-year-old son, who was the only eyewitness to the crime, three men entered their home while his father and he were working on the porch.

"The armed men placed a pistol on the Sepoy's head and forced him into a white vehicle before fleeing the spot," officials said quoting his son.

"There was no news of Sepoy Kom till Sunday early morning. Around 9.30am, his body was found at Khuningthek village, east of Mongjam under Sogolmang PS in Imphal East. His identity was confirmed by his brother and brother-in-law who said the soldier had a single bullet wound on his head," officials added.

Sepoy Kom is survived by wife, daughter and son.

The last rites will be conducted as per the wishes of the family, officials said, adding the army has rushed a team to assist the bereaved family.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Unfortunate PM treats it as law and order issue'
'Unfortunate PM treats it as law and order issue'
Anarchy In Manipur: Modi Missing Big Picture
Anarchy In Manipur: Modi Missing Big Picture
Why The Army Can't Fight In Manipur
Why The Army Can't Fight In Manipur
Ferrari's Sainz wins in Singapore to end Red Bull run
Ferrari's Sainz wins in Singapore to end Red Bull run
Tagore's Santiniketan on UNESCO World Heritage List
Tagore's Santiniketan on UNESCO World Heritage List
Biggest win for India in ODIS...here's all the records
Biggest win for India in ODIS...here's all the records
All-party meet: Parties for women's reservation bill
All-party meet: Parties for women's reservation bill
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Would Manipur Violence Have Continued If...

Would Manipur Violence Have Continued If...

Stop Violence! India Tells Manipur

Stop Violence! India Tells Manipur

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances