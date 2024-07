Glimpses of anti-terrorist operations after Monday's terror attack on an Indian Army picket at Gunda village in Rajouri, July 22, 2024.

IMAGE: Security personnel with sniffer dogs. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard during a search operation at Gunda village.

IMAGE: Security personnel on board the Mahindra Marksman, India's first light armoured capsule-based personnel carrier.

IMAGE: The Mahindra Marksman provides protection against small arms fire and grenade attacks.

IMAGE: The Mahindra Armado -- a armored Light Specialist Vehicle -- leads the way as security personnel conduct an anti-terrorist operation.

IMAGE: A mine-protected vehicle, a mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com