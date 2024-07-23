News
Soldier injured as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 23, 2024 09:41 IST
A soldier was injured as the Army thwarted an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district early Tuesday, officials said.

IMAGE: Security personnel during an anti-terrorist operation after the recent terror attack on an Army picket, at Gunda Village in Rajouri on July 22, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Alert troops foiled an infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists with effective fire in the Battal sector at 0300 hours," White Knight Corps said on X.

"During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart has been injured. Operations are continuing," the Corps said.

 

According to sources, a group of armed terrorists tried to enter into Battal forward area of the Krishnagati belt but alert troops picked up their movement and immediately took action.

In the intense firefight, troops forced the terrorists to retreat but a soldier was injured and has been hospitalised, they said, adding there was a loss caused to the terrorists.

A search operation has been launched in the area, they said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
