10 Manipur militants killed in gunfight with Assam Rifles, 7 arrested

At least 10 militants were killed in a gunfight with an Assam Rifles unit in Manipur's Chandel district on Wednesday, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The operation is still in progress, they said.

The Army's Eastern Command said in a post on X, "Acting on specific intelligence on movement of armed cadres near the New Samtal village, Khengjoy tehsil, Chandel district, close to the Indo-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles unit under Spear Corps launched an operation on May 14.

"During the operation, the troops were fired upon by suspected cadres to which they quickly reacted, redeployed and retaliated in a calibrated and measured manner. In the ensuing firefight, 10 cadres were neutralised and a sizeable quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered."

Security forces also arrested seven militants belonging to various proscribed outfits from different districts of Manipur, the police said on Thursday.

The arrests were made in Thoubal, Kakching, Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts.

Two active cadres of People's Liberation Army (PLA), identified as RK Mubisana Meitei (47) and Moirangthem Naresh Singh (28), were arrested from Leirongthel Prita area in Thoubal district on Wednesday. They were involved in extortion activities, a police officer said.

Two 9mm and .32mm pistols with magazines and seven cartridges were seized from their possession, he said.

Security forces arrested an active member of United National Liberation Front (Koireng) from his residence in Kangmong Meisnam Maning Leikai in Bishnupur district on Wednesday. He was identified as Moirangthem Chinglen Singh (44).

Another active cadre of UNLF (Koireng) was arrested from Lamdong area in Kakching district on Tuesday. He was identified as Asem Nanao Singh (31) and was involved in extortion activities in Kakching district, the police officer said.

A militant belonging to the UNLF (Pambei) outfit was also arrested from Minuthong in Imphal East district. The insurgent, identified as Waikhom Rajesh Singh (32), was involved in extortion activities and collected money from cargo agencies in Imphal Valley.

A self-styled 'Sergeant Major' of the banned CKLA/UPLF group was arrested from Saikot village in Churachandpur district on Tuesday, the police officer said.

A 9mm pistol along with three cartridges were seized from the possession of the militant, identified as David Ngamjang (25), he said.

Another militant belonging to the KCP (Taibanganba) outfit, who was involved in extortion activities, was arrested from Waikhong in Kakching district on Tuesday.