Army grounds Dhruv chopper fleet following JK crash

Army grounds Dhruv chopper fleet following JK crash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 06, 2023 13:14 IST
The Army has grounded the entire fleet of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv following the crash of one of the choppers in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, military sources said.

IMAGE: Injured Indian Army personnel being assisted after an Army helicopter crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on May 4, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

An ALH Dhruv with three people on board crashed following a "hard landing" in Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

A technician was killed and two pilots were injured in the incident.

As a precautionary measure, the ALH Dhruv fleet has been temporarily grounded, the sources said.

 

The Navy and the Coast Guard had grounded their respective ALH Dhruv fleets in March following two similar incidents involving the platform.

The sources said the ALH Dhruv choppers with the Navy and the Coast Guard are undergoing technical checks.

The helicopters which have been cleared in the scrutiny process are flying now, said a source.

The Indian Air Force operates around 70 ALH Dhruv.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

