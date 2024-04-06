News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News »  Will enter Pakistan to kill terrorists, warns Rajnath Singh

Will enter Pakistan to kill terrorists, warns Rajnath Singh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 06, 2024 00:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

If terrorists try to disturb peace in India or carry out terror activities, a befitting response will be given and if they run away to Pakistan, India will enter the neighbouring country to kill them, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday, referring to New Delhi's assertive approach to deal with cross-border terrorism.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives to chair the BJP manifesto committee meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections, in New Delhi, April 4, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The defence minister was responding to a question on a report by British newspaper The Guardian that claimed Indian intelligence agencies carried out assassinations of terrorists in Pakistan as part of an emboldened approach to national security after 2019.

 

"If terrorists from the neighbouring country try to disturb the peace in Bharat or try to carry out terror activities in Bharat, we will give them a befitting reply. (Koi bhi terrorist hamare parosi desh se yadi hamare Bharat ko disturb karneki koshish karega, yahan par yadi atankbadi harkate karega, toh uska muh tod jabab denge)," Singh told CNN News 18.

"If they run away to Pakistan, we will enter Pakistan to kill them (Yadi woh bhag kar Pakistan mein jayega, toh Pakistan mein ghus kar marenge)," he said.

Singh said India has the strength to take stern action against cross-border terrorism and Pakistan has started realising it.

The defence minister supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments that "Bharat" would not be a mute spectator.

"Whatever the prime minister has said is absolutely true. And India has that strength and Pakistan has also started realising this," Singh said.

At the same time, he said India always wants to maintain good relations with its neighbours.

"Whatever it is, they are our neighbouring countries. Look at the history. Till date, we neither attacked any country in the world nor tried to occupy an inch of land of any country. This has been the nature of India.

"But if anyone shows India angry eyes again and again, comes to India and tries to promote terrorist activities, we will not spare them," he said.

In the past, Pakistan had accused India of carrying out assassinations on Pakistani soil. But India had denied all the charges.

Asked about the possibility of removal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from Kashmir, Singh said the Union home ministry has to take a decision on it.

"Now the time has come to decide. The decision will have to be taken by the home ministry after a report comes. I had said that the circumstances have become such that the AFSPA can be removed but whatever action has to be taken in this regard will be taken by the home ministry," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Fresh headache for India as ISIS seeks foothold in Pak
Fresh headache for India as ISIS seeks foothold in Pak
In India, Saudi deals, a message for Pak on terror
In India, Saudi deals, a message for Pak on terror
'Soaked in red of bloodshed': India slams Pak at UN
'Soaked in red of bloodshed': India slams Pak at UN
Abhishek credits Lara, Yuvraj for smashing form!
Abhishek credits Lara, Yuvraj for smashing form!
India's forex kitty at all-time high of $645.58 bn
India's forex kitty at all-time high of $645.58 bn
Mumbai cricket gave me a reality check: Shashank
Mumbai cricket gave me a reality check: Shashank
IPL PIX: Markram hits fifty as Sunrisers ease past CSK
IPL PIX: Markram hits fifty as Sunrisers ease past CSK
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

When ISI Alerted India About Terror Plot!

When ISI Alerted India About Terror Plot!

India-US statement on cross-border terror riles Pak

India-US statement on cross-border terror riles Pak

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances