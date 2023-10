Army clarifies aid to fallen Agniveer's family

Expressing support for the bereaved family of Agniveer Akshay Gawate, the Indian Army on Sunday sought to clear the air on compensation to the next of kin, saying that the same is "governed by the relevant terms and conditions of service of the soldier".

IMAGE: Army's Fire and Fury Corps carry the mortal remains of Agniveer Akshay. Photograph: ANI

Agniveer Akshay laid down his life in the line of duty in Siachen, the Army posted from its X handle on Sunday.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), IHQ of MoD (Army) posted from its X handle, "#Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman laid down his life in the line of duty in #Siachen. #IndianArmy stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief."

The Army, stated further that "in view of conflicting messages on social media regarding financial assistance to the Next of Kin of the deceased, it was important to clarify that emoluments due to the Next of Kin were governed by the relevant terms and conditions of service of the soldier".

"As per the terms of engagement of Agniveers, emoluments authorised to a deceased battle casualty will comprise : Non-contributory insurance sum, amounting to Rs 48 lakh. Seva Nidhi contributed by the Agniveer (30%), with equal matching contribution by the Govt, and interest thereon. Ex-gratia of Rs 44 lakh. Pay of balance tenure from date of death till completion of four years (more than Rs 13 lakh in the instant case). Contribution of Rs 8 lakh from the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund. Immediate financial assistance of Rs 30 thousand from Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA)," the Army said.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Army paid tribute to the fallen Agniveer, an operator who lost his life in the rough and treacherous terrains of the Siachen glacier.

Offering its condolences to the kin, the Army's Fire and Fury Corps posted on X, "Quartered in snow silent to remain, when the bugle calls, they shall rise and march again. All ranks of Fire and Fury Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman, in the line of duty, in the unforgiving heights of Siachen, and offer deepest condolences to the family."

The clarification came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Agniveer a scheme devised to "insult" India's bravehearts, saying that no pension or other benefits are given to the families of Agniveers after their martyrdom, a charge denied by the BJP.

Gandhi shared a picture of Agniveer Gavate Akshay Laxman and said the news of his death in Siachen was saddening.

"My deepest condolences to his family," he said.

"A young man was martyred for the country - no gratuity, no other military facilities for his service, and no pension to his family in martyrdom.

"Agniveer is a plan to insult the heroes of India," Gandhi said in a Post on X.

BJP'S IT cell head Amit Malviya termed the charge "absolute trash and irresponsible."

"Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman has laid down his life in the course of service and therefore is entitled to emoluments as a Battle Casualty.

"Accordingly, Laxman's next of kin will receive the Rs 48 lakh non contributory insurance, ex-gratia of Rs 44 lakh, Seva Nidhi contributed by the Agniveer (30%), with an equal matching contribution by the Government, and interest thereon," Malviya said on X.

He claimed that the next of kin will also receive pay for the balance tenure from the date of death, till completion of four years (more than Rs 13 lakh), as per balance residual tenure and contribution of Rs 8 lakh from Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund.

"So, stop peddling FakeNews. You are aspiring to be Prime Minister. Try and behave like one," Malviya said in his post.