Army chopper crashes in Bhutan, both pilots killed

Army chopper crashes in Bhutan, both pilots killed

September 27, 2019 17:49 IST

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed in eastern Bhutan on Friday afternoon, killing both the pilots, official sources said.

The single-engine helicopter was on its way from Khirmu in Arunanchal Pradesh to Yonphula in Bhutan and went out of radio and visual contact soon after 1 pm.

 

Both the pilots -- one Indian and the other from Royal Bhutanese Army -- were killed, they said.

Ground search and rescue operation was launched immediately and the wreckage of the helicopter has been located, the sources said, adding the crash took place around 1 pm near Yonphula.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered, the sources said.

