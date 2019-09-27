Army chopper crashes in Bhutan, both pilots killed

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed in eastern Bhutan on Friday afternoon, killing both the pilots, official sources said.
The single-engine helicopter was on its way from Khirmu in Arunanchal Pradesh to Yonphula in Bhutan and went out of radio and visual contact soon after 1 pm.
Both the pilots -- one Indian and the other from Royal Bhutanese Army -- were killed, they said.
Ground search and rescue operation was launched immediately and the wreckage of the helicopter has been located, the sources said, adding the crash took place around 1 pm near Yonphula.
A high-level inquiry has been ordered, the sources said.