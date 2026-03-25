Bengaluru Army Workshop Forges Alliances to Advance Drone Manufacturing

The 515 Army Base Workshop in Bengaluru is forging strategic partnerships to advance indigenous drone manufacturing, enhance cyber security, and promote self-reliance in unmanned aerial vehicle technology for the Indian Army.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The 515 Army Base Workshop in Bengaluru partners with Nautical Wings Aerospace to enhance indigenous drone manufacturing capabilities.

Collaboration with Yaanendriya Private Limited focuses on AI-enabled Flight Control Systems and navigation to reduce reliance on foreign technology.

A MoU with the National Forensic Sciences University aims to strengthen drone forensics and cyber security for unmanned systems.

These partnerships support the Indian Army's operational readiness and align with the government's vision of technological self-reliance in defence.

The initiatives will enable the 515 ABW to function as a technical incubator for innovation projects in the drone technology sector.

The 515 Army Base Workshop (515 ABW) in Bengaluru, one of the eight Army Base Workshops of the Indian Army, on Wednesday said it signed multiple strategic MoUs to strengthen indigenous drone manufacturing and ecosystem resilience.

The 515 ABW signed three significant MoUs on behalf of the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army), Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (DG EME), and HQ Base Workshop Group.

These new strategic partnerships built upon earlier successful collaborations with premier institutions and startups, mark an important step toward modernisation and Atmanirbhar Bharat in the field of unmanned systems, an official release from the PIB's Defence Wing said.

Strengthening Drone Manufacturing

To strengthen indigenous drone manufacturing capabilities, the 515 ABW signed an MoU with Nautical Wings Aerospace, a Bengaluru-based startup specialising in advanced electric propulsion systems, vertical lift solutions, Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) motors and composite structures for UAVs, it said.

Under this framework, Nautical Wings will provide technical expertise and hand-holding of 515 ABW technicians in integrated propulsion systems, BLDC motor integration, propeller optimization and composite fabrication techniques on a required basis, it added.

Additionally, the 515 ABW signed an MoU with Yaanendriya Private Limited, a deep-tech startup incubated at ARTPARK, IISc Bengaluru.

This collaboration focuses on enhancing capabilities in AI-enabled Flight Control Systems (FCS), Ground Control Stations (GCS), Electronic Speed Controllers (ESC), and GNSS-based navigation systems, aiming to reduce dependence on foreign technology in autonomous platforms, it said.

Enhancing Security and Resilience

To ensure the security and resilience of these emerging technologies, a third MoU was signed with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar.

This partnership establishes a structured framework for technical cooperation in drone forensics, cyber and hardware security assessment and vulnerability analysis, it said, adding that, "NFSU will contribute its expertise to help develop robust analytical frameworks required for addressing evolving threats related to hostile drone usage, cyber compromise and hardware security risks."

Collectively, these MoUs reinforce the commitment to support national security through indigenous capability development and civil-military integration, according to the official release.

"By fostering industry handholding and inter-institutional cooperation, these initiatives will enable the 515 ABW to function as a prime technical incubator for innovation projects. Ultimately, this will support the operational preparedness of the Indian Army, ensure pace with fast-evolving technologies and align with the Government of India's vision of strengthening technological self-reliance and enhancing Defence innovation ecosystems," it added.