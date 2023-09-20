News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Are you jealous of Nishikant Dubey, Shah asks Adhir

Are you jealous of Nishikant Dubey, Shah asks Adhir

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 20, 2023 13:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday wondered whether Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was 'jealous' of Nishikant Dubey, who was the first speaker from the Bharatiya Janata Party ranks on the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in Lok Sabha during the Special Session. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

Shah's remarks came after Chowdhury and other opposition leaders pointed out that the BJP was fielding a male member to speak on the debate on the bill.

 

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was the first speaker on the bill from the opposition ranks.

"I wish to ask Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury whether only women should speak on these issues. Can't men speak on women's issues," Shah asked.

He also wondered why there should be any objection to Dubey being the first to speak on the bill.

"Perhaps he (Chowdhury) is jealous because he did not get to be the first speaker," Shah said.

The home minister further said it has been the tradition of this country for brothers to think about and speak on women's welfare.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday took up the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, also called the Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyum, for consideration and passing.
The bill seeks to provide one third reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. P

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Women's bill: Cong claims credit, Shah says 'tokenism'
Women's bill: Cong claims credit, Shah says 'tokenism'
Adhir declines to join 'one-nation, one-poll' panel
Adhir declines to join 'one-nation, one-poll' panel
'Nirav Modi' means...: Kharge defends Adhir in RS
'Nirav Modi' means...: Kharge defends Adhir in RS
Nearly 34% loans charged 10% or more interest
Nearly 34% loans charged 10% or more interest
Sanatan Dharma Controversy: Why Stalin Is Unflustered
Sanatan Dharma Controversy: Why Stalin Is Unflustered
Siraj is World No 1 bowler in ODIs!
Siraj is World No 1 bowler in ODIs!
EV sales zoom past 1 million in 2023
EV sales zoom past 1 million in 2023
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

New copies of Constitution don't have...: Adhir

New copies of Constitution don't have...: Adhir

Was there a call from Kolkata? PM's swipe at Adhir

Was there a call from Kolkata? PM's swipe at Adhir

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances