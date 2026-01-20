HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Are they playing Big Boss?': Cong on new BJP president

'Are they playing Big Boss?': Cong on new BJP president

Source: PTI
January 20, 2026 16:18 IST

The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party after it formally declared Nitin Nabin as its new chief, saying the ruling party announced the president first and then stated that there would be an election but there was none.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in conversation with newly elected BJP president Nitin Nabin at the party headquarters, in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

The opposition party also took a dig at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying he is unhappy as he did not get anything to "manipulate" in this process.

"Gyanesh Kumar wants to resign in protest; he has no role, he can't even influence, he can't even manipulate anything," the Congress' media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera, said while targeting the CEC, whom the opposition party has been attacking alleging irregularities in elections.

 

Nabin, 45, was formally declared the BJP national president on Tuesday, succeeding J P Nadda and marking a new chapter for the party.

K Laxman, Returning Officer for BJP organisational polls, declared the results and handed over the certificate of election to Nabin, the youngest ever to occupy the top party post.

Asked about the development at a press conference here, Khera said, "Where is the election? Why do you even call it an election. You announce the president first and then say there will be an election, and then there is no election.

"Gyanesh Kumar wants to resign in protest; he has no role, he can't even influence, he can't even manipulate anything," Khera quipped tongue-in-cheek.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that Nabin is his "boss" in party matters, Khera said, "They can keep playing games among themselves. Sometimes Mohan Bhagwat becomes someone's boss, sometimes Modi becomes someone's boss. We don't care about the tears of seers and are playing boss-boss."

Khera's remarks were in reference to the row over authorities allegedly stopping Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati from taking a holy dip in the Ganga in Prayagraj.

"Is Bigg Boss game being played here. What is this? The biggest boss of Hindu dharma is shedding tears and they are busy playing Bigg Boss," Khera said, targeting the BJP.

Nabin became the 12th president of the BJP, which was founded in 1980, the same year he was born.

The low-profile and unassuming Nabin had resigned as the minister for law and justice, urban development and housing in the Bihar government after he was appointed working president of the BJP on December 14.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
