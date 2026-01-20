HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
It's official! Nitin Nabin becomes youngest BJP president

January 20, 2026 13:10 IST

Nitin Nabin was on Tuesday formally declared as the Bharatiya Janata Party national president, succeeding J P Nadda and beginning a new chapter for the party as it seeks to tighten its grip on politics in the country.

IMAGE: BJP President Nitin Nabin offers prayers at Jhandewalan temple, in New Delhi. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

K Laxman, Returning Officer for BJP organisational polls, declared the results of the organisational elections and handed over the certificate of election to 45-year-old Nabin, the youngest ever to occupy the top party post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda, senior ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, among others, were present at the BJP headquarters to witness the leadership transition.

 

Nabin became the 12th president of the BJP, which was founded in 1980, the same year he was born.

The low-profile and unassuming Nabin had resigned as the minister for law and justice, urban development and housing in the Bihar government after he was appointed working president of the BJP on December 14.

"This election shows that in the BJP, leadership rises from hard work and dedication, not from dynastic privilege," Laxman said, announcing the outcome of the elections.

"Today is a very historic occasion, when our young, energetic, and talented Nitin Nabin is taking charge as the National President of the world's largest political party, the BJP. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him on my behalf and on behalf of crores of workers," Nadda said, addressing the gathering.

