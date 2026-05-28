Haryana BJP Appoints Archana Gupta As State President

Archana Gupta has been appointed as the new president of the Haryana BJP, marking a significant step for women in Indian politics and signalling the party's commitment to gender equality.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Archana Gupta appointed as the new president of Haryana BJP, the second woman to hold the position in over four decades.

Gupta, a radiologist, previously served as the party's state general secretary and Panipat district president.

Gupta criticised the Congress party for opposing the women's quota law in Parliament.

Gupta aims to increase women's participation in economic and social spheres in Haryana.

Gupta's appointment reflects the BJP's commitment to providing opportunities for women in politics.

The Haryana BJP on Thursday got its second female president in more than four decades when the party appointed Archana Gupta as its new chief.

Gupta, a doctor by profession (radiologist), is at present the party state general secretary.

Kamla Verma, a veteran BJP leader, served as the first female president of the BJP's Haryana unit from 1980 to 1983. She died in 2021 at the age of 93.

BJP Appoints New Leaders Across Multiple States

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Thursday named chiefs for the party's Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Tripura units, according to separate notifications issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.

Gupta, who takes over from incumbent Mohan Lal Badoli, thanked the party leadership for entrusting her with the responsibility.

Speaking to reporters in her hometown, she said the BJP has continuously been working to give opportunities to women in every field by treating them as equal partners.

She accused the Congress and the other opposition parties of betraying women by opposing the amendment to the women's quota law in Parliament, and alleged that they repeatedly blocked efforts to ensure reservation for them.

Gupta's Vision for Haryana and the BJP

Gupta thanked her predecessors, including Mohan Lal Badoli, Nayab Singh Saini, Om Prakash Dhankar and Subhash Barala, for strengthening the party in Haryana.

She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President Nitin Nabin.

Gupta said she will strive to ensure maximum participation of women in both the economic and social spheres.

A Career Dedicated to Public Service

Gupta first became the Panipat District Mahila Morcha (Women's Wing) president on September 9, 2015.

On August 13, 2019, she assumed the responsibility of BJP's Panipat president and served in that capacity until January 5, 2024.

On January 5, 2024, the party entrusted her with the responsibility of state general secretary.

Before entering active politics, since 2014, Gupta had been serving as the Haryana vice president of 'Bharatiya Swasthya Rekha', a wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). From 2013 to 2014, she was a co-convener for the Medical Cell of the VHP.

Background and Education

By profession, Archana Gupta is a gold medalist doctor. She completed her MBBS in 1990 from PGIMS, Rohtak, followed by her MD in radio-diagnosis in 1994 from the same institute.

The 1968-born spent her childhood amid discussions on patriotism and nation-building. She was deeply influenced by her grandfather, Surajbhan, a freedom fighter.

Her father, Purushottam Das Gupta, holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and runs a business in Samalkha, while her mother, Santosh Gupta, is a homemaker.

Gupta's husband, Dr Anil Gupta, is an ophthalmologist. The couple has one daughter, Arushi Gupta, who is also a doctor and one son, Aviral Gupta.

The chief minister, who was in Panipat, congratulated Gupta on her appointment and offered her sweets.