Home  » News » 'Anti-Hindu': Mulayam's statue at Maha Kumbh sparks row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 13, 2025 09:06 IST

A controversy erupted on Sunday after a statue of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was installed at a camp in the Maha Kumbh Mela area here, with several seers objecting to it.

IMAGE: Thousands of devotees take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam -- a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga on the first day of the Maha Kumbh mela. Photograph: Prayagraj District Administration

The statue, around two -- three feet tall, was inaugurated on Saturday at the camp in Sector 16 set up by the Mulayam Singh Yadav Smriti Seva Sansthan, Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey said on Sunday.

The move drew criticism from the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad. Its president Mahant Ravindra Puri said that Mulayam Singh Yadav had always been "anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan".

 

SP leader Pandey said that the statue of "Netaji" was inaugurated by him on Saturday. "He was our leader, and the camp was organised to spread his thoughts and ideas."

"Pilgrims and other people are welcomed to go to the camp, have food, and stay there. A small statue of Mulayam Singh Yadav has been installed in a symbolic manner," Pandey told reporters.

He said the idol will be restored to the party office after the Maha Kumbh.

When asked if SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela, he said, "I have not spoken to him in this regard."

However, Pandey said he had taken a dip in the Sangam on Saturday and would again go there.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Puri said Mulayam Singh's statue has been installed to show seers that he "killed" people from the community.

"We have no objection to Mulayam Singh's statue. He has been our chief minister. But what message do they (SP people) want to give by installing the statue at this time. Everyone knows what his contribution has been in the Ram temple movement. He has always been anti-Hindu, anti-Sanatan and in favour of Muslims," Puri said.

Juna Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Yati Narsinghanand supported the Puri's statement on this issue and said that it is appropriate for the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad to condemn the move.

SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav served as defence minister and as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice. He was elected an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times. He died on October 10, 2022.

