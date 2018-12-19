rediff.com

Another fire at same Mumbai hospital 2 days after deadly blaze

Another fire at same Mumbai hospital 2 days after deadly blaze

December 19, 2018 22:17 IST

Two days after a massive fire at ESIC Kamgar Hospital at Marol in suburban Andheri killed nine people, another blaze broke out at the same facility late on Wednesday evening, a senior civic official said.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which was reported at 7.54 pm, the official from Disaster Management Unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

“The fire erupted at an electric box in ESIC Hospital premises at 7.54 pm. All the agencies, including fire brigade, police, ambulance service were rushed to the spot,” he said, adding that the fire brigade team managed to bring the blaze under control.

 

“It was extinguished at 8.34 pm,” he said.

Following Monday’s blaze, the entire hospital had been vacated. Monday’s incident had left nine people dead and injured 175 others, including some children, who are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the city.

Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra legislative assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil visited the hospital on Wednesday and slammed the government saying it has not learnt any lesson from the Kamala Mill fire in December last year, which had claimed 14 lives.

A Twitter handle of ‘The Voice of Citizens’said, “#MumbaiHospitalFire #hospital Again fire at ESIC hospital at Andheri, second incident in a row of hospital fire. #Alert #FireSafety standards below par in hospitals,#human life is getting cheaper for hospitals.”

