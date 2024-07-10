News
Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 13th such mishap in 3 weeks

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 13th such mishap in 3 weeks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 10, 2024 15:32 IST
Bihar witnessed another bridge collapse on Wednesday, making it the 13th such incident in the state in a span of three weeks, an official said.

IMAGE: A bridge collapses at Mahishi village in Bihar's Saharsa district. Photograph: X

The bridge collapsed at Mahishi village in Saharsa district earlier in the day, he said.

"It might be a small bridge or causeway. District officials have left for the spot. We are trying to gather more information about the incident," Additional Collector (Saharsa), Jyoti Kumar, said.

 

There were no reports of any injury or fatality.

The Bihar government has suspended at least 15 engineers in connection with the series of recent incidents of bridge collapse reported from various districts, including Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran and Kishanganj.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had last week instructed officials to conduct a survey of all old bridges in the state and identify those that require immediate repair.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
