News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Another ancient well with clean water found at religious site in Sambhal

Another ancient well with clean water found at religious site in Sambhal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 23, 2024 16:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An ancient well closed for a long time with clean water was discovered at a site of religious faith in the Shahzadi Sarai area in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, officials said on Monday.

IMAGE: Another ancient well discovered at religious site in Sambhal. Photograph: ANI on X

An administration official said those involved in the management of the site are reviving the well, located in the city area.

"We have received information about the well being found at Kshem Nath Tirtha and the people of Kshem Nath Tirtha are reviving it," Sambhal Sub-divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra told PTI.

Mahant Bal Yogi Deenanath, the head priest of Kshema Nath Tirth, told reporters that the ancient well that was buried and closed off has been reopened.

 

"At approximately eight feet deep, we found water in it. The presence of clean water in this ancient structure is truly a divine blessing," he claimed.

The priest said the Kshema Nath Tirth, also known as Neemasar Tirth, is an auxiliary site of the prominent Naimisharanya Tirth, one of the 68 sacred pilgrimages in India, located in Sitapur district.

"This place is home to Baba Kshema Nath Ji's samadhi and marks the starting point for the 24 Kos Parikrama. Pilgrims believe that visiting this sacred place fulfills their desires," he added.

Local devotees expressed astonishment at the reopening of the ancient well, which had remained buried for several decades. A volunteer team, led by Mahant Deenanath, uncovered the well by breaking through an RCC (reinforced cement concrete) cover.

The ancient water source, which provided water to pilgrims performing parikrama in the past, was intact due to its depth.

"This well is a historic water source at the pilgrimage site, previously used by visitors to Kshema Nath Tirth," Bal Yogi Deenanath said.

In Chandousi's Laxman Ganj area of Sambhal, an approximately 150-year-old stepwell, spanning about 400 square meters, was also discovered during excavation recently.

Krishna Kumar Sonkar, the executive officer of Chandausi Municipality, said, "Excavation began at the site on Saturday, and the discovery is significant."

The findings coincide with ongoing excavations in Sambhal after the reopening of the Bhasma Shankar Temple on December 13, which had been closed for over 46 years.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Damaged idols found in well of reopened Sambhal temple
Damaged idols found in well of reopened Sambhal temple
Shut after riots, temple in UP reopened after 46 years
Shut after riots, temple in UP reopened after 46 years
ASI roped in for carbon dating of Sambhal temple
ASI roped in for carbon dating of Sambhal temple
Buying in blue-chip stocks lifts Sensex by 500 points
Buying in blue-chip stocks lifts Sensex by 500 points
Engineer loses Rs 11.8cr to 'digital arrest' scam
Engineer loses Rs 11.8cr to 'digital arrest' scam
How MCG pitch could favour Jasprit Bumrah
How MCG pitch could favour Jasprit Bumrah
Turbulent year for Mirabai and Indian weightlifting
Turbulent year for Mirabai and Indian weightlifting
More like this
After temple, 150-yr-old stepwell unearthed in Sambhal
After temple, 150-yr-old stepwell unearthed in Sambhal
ASI inspects 'Skanda Purana' well at Sambhal temple
ASI inspects 'Skanda Purana' well at Sambhal temple

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances