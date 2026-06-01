Amid new party buzz, Annamalai heads to Delhi to meet BJP top brass

Posters featuring slogans like "Our Leader, Come and Lead Us" have been put up along key roads and streets in the city ahead of Annamalai's birthday on June 4.

IMAGE: BJP leader K. Annamalai during the NDA campaign rally for the Tamil Nadu assembly election, in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, April 17, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai left for Delhi from Chennai on Monday amid growing speculation on social media over his political future and reports suggesting he may be planning to launch a new political platform.

Key Points Notably, the vehicle in which he arrived at the airport did not display a BJP flag, drawing attention amid the ongoing rumours.

Annamalai is expected to meet the top BJP leadership in Delhi apparently seeking better position in the party

Posters featuring slogans like "Our Leader, Come and Lead Us" have been put up along key roads and streets in the city ahead of Annamalai's birthday on June 4.

A short while ago, Annamalai arrived at Chennai airport to board a flight to the national capital.

Notably, the vehicle in which he arrived at the airport did not display a BJP flag, drawing attention amid the ongoing rumours.

When asked about the various rumours circulating on social media claiming that he is planning to leave the party and start a new political party, he said, "Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days."

His remarks come amid intense discussion on social media over his next political move.

Posters featuring slogans like "Our Leader, Come and Lead Us" have been put up along key roads and streets in the city ahead of Annamalai's birthday on June 4.

This comes just after the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, which marked a historic shift in state politics as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won 108 seats in its debut election, ending the decades-long dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam formations.

Following the Victory, Vijay assumed charge at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai shortly after taking oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state.

Along with Vijay, who secured the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member state Assembly, Governor Arlekar also administered the oath of office to the new Cabinet of Vijay that includes ministers 'Bussy' N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, KG Arunraaj, P Venkataramanan, CTR Nirmal Kumar, A Rajmohan, Keerthana and KT Prabhu.

In his first speech as Chief Minister, Vijay thanked the people of the State for placing their trust in him and called for a "new era" of governance based on secularism and social justice. "Come, let all of us together give Tamil Nadu a fresh new government. This is a new beginning, the start of a new era of secular, social justice," he said amid loud cheers from supporters and party workers.