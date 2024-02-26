News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC breather for TN BJP chief Annamalai in hate speech case

SC breather for TN BJP chief Annamalai in hate speech case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 26, 2024 18:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the proceedings in a criminal case lodged against Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai for allegedly delivering a hate speech against Christians in an interview to a YouTube channel in October 2022 with regard to bursting firecrackers.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai (left) and Tamil Maanila Congress chief GK Vasan (right) address a press conference announcing the Tamil Maanila Congress and BJP alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Chennai, February 26, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

After perusing the transcript of the statements given in the interview, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta observed, "Prima facie, there is no hate speech. No case is made out."

 

The bench issued a notice to the complainant, who accused Annamalai of delivering a hate speech against Christians in the interview on October 22, 2022 with regard to the bursting of crackers, two days before Diwali.

"Issue notice returnable in the week commencing April 29, 2024. In the meanwhile, there shall be a stay on further proceedings before the trial court," the bench said in its order.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and advocate Sai Deepak, appearing in the court on behalf of Annamalai, showed the transcript of the interview to the bench and said it was not a case of hate speech.

Annamalai has moved the top court challenging a Madras high court order that had refused to quash the summons issued to him in the case.

Refusing to quash the summons on February 8, the high court had observed that the psychological impact on an individual or a group must also be considered under the definition of hate speech.

The summons was issued by the trial court based on a complaint filed by a man named V Piyush.

The high court had noted that Annamalai had given an interview to a YouTube channel, the run-time of which was nearly 44.25 minutes, and a six-and-a-half-minute extract of it was shared on the Bharatiya Janata Party's X (then Twitter) handle on October 22, 2022.

The content of the message was that there was an internationally-funded Christian missionary NGO that was allegedly involved in destroying the Hindu culture by filing cases in the Supreme Court to prevent Hindus from bursting crackers.

Prima facie, the statements disclosed a divisive intent on the petitioner's part to portray the NGO as acting against Hindu culture, the high court had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SC orders top cops to ensure no hate speech in rallies
SC orders top cops to ensure no hate speech in rallies
Don't ask us: BJP stays clear of Dharma Sansad row
Don't ask us: BJP stays clear of Dharma Sansad row
'Are You On The Side Of Hatred?'
'Are You On The Side Of Hatred?'
Sandeshkhali: HC orders police to arrest TMC leader
Sandeshkhali: HC orders police to arrest TMC leader
Maryam Nawaz becomes 1st woman CM of a Pak province
Maryam Nawaz becomes 1st woman CM of a Pak province
Ranji Trophy: MP sneak past Andhra to make semis
Ranji Trophy: MP sneak past Andhra to make semis
Do it, or we will: SC to Centre on women coast guards
Do it, or we will: SC to Centre on women coast guards
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Modi rewarded 'fringe element': Owaisi on Raja Singh

Modi rewarded 'fringe element': Owaisi on Raja Singh

Over 100 MPs, MLAs face hate speech cases: Report

Over 100 MPs, MLAs face hate speech cases: Report

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances