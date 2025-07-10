HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Anil Ambani's loan account is NOT 'fraudulent': Canara Bank to HC

Anil Ambani's loan account is NOT 'fraudulent': Canara Bank to HC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 10, 2025 16:44 IST

x

The Canara Bank on Thursday informed the Bombay high court that it has withdrawn its order classifying as “fraudulent” the loan account of a firm linked to industrialist Anil Ambani.

Anil Ambani

Photograph: Prashant Waydande/Reuters

After the bank's disclosure, a bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale disposed of the petition filed by Ambani challenging the bank's order, saying nothing survives in it.

 

The bench said the withdrawal order shall be informed to the Reserve Bank of India.

The loan account concerned Ambani's firm Reliance Communications, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings.

On November 8, 2024, the bank classified the loan account as “fraud” for reasons including that a Rs 1,050 crore loan extended in 2017 was “routed” to a group company to pay other liabilities to connected or related parties.

The order was based on the RBI's master circular related to fraud accounts that laid guidelines for such declarations.

In February this year, the HC stayed the order pending hearing of the plea.

At the time, the HC had questioned whether the RBI would take action against banks that have repeatedly defied its master circular and the Supreme Court's ruling, which mandates that borrowers must be given a hearing before their accounts are declared "fraudulent".

Ambani had challenged the Canara Bank's order, arguing that he was not given a hearing before his loan account was classified as fraudulent.

The industrialist had contended that the fraud classification was issued on November 8, 2024, but was only communicated to him on December 25, after the HC had already stayed a similar classification in a related matter.

Ambani further claimed that Canara Bank had informed the RBI about the fraud classification as early as September 6, 2024, even before officially issuing the order.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Affordable Housing Will Remain Muted Despite Rate Cut
Why Affordable Housing Will Remain Muted Despite Rate Cut
Govt may soon compensate oil firms for LPG losses
Govt may soon compensate oil firms for LPG losses
Hydrogen-run cars get a boost with Hyundai-IITM tieup
Hydrogen-run cars get a boost with Hyundai-IITM tieup
Temasek lifts India exposure to 8% as China share...
Temasek lifts India exposure to 8% as China share...
No option for states to reject bike taxi norms: Rapido
No option for states to reject bike taxi norms: Rapido

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Countries With The Highest Number Of Phones

webstory image 2

Guru Dutt's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

Rush Hour: 8 Cities With Super Crowded Commuter Trains

VIDEOS

CM Yogi joins 'Vriksharopan Mahabhiyan 2025' in Gorakhpur0:55

CM Yogi joins 'Vriksharopan Mahabhiyan 2025' in Gorakhpur

Heavy rains trigger severe waterlogging in Gurugram4:41

Heavy rains trigger severe waterlogging in Gurugram

Gurugram road caves in after heavy rain, truck falls into giant crater1:17

Gurugram road caves in after heavy rain, truck falls into...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD