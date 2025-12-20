HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ED questions Anil Ambani's son Anmol in bank 'fraud' case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read
December 20, 2025 01:10 IST

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday questioned Jai Anmol Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani, in Delhi in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud, officials said.

Anmol Ambani

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

They said the statement of the 34-year-old was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and it is expected to continue on Saturday.

 

The ED probe is related to Yes Bank.

The bank, as per the officials, had an exposure of about Rs 6,000 crore to Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) as on March 31, 2017 and this figure doubled to Rs 13,000 crore within a year (as on March 31, 2018).

The companies included Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL).

A "large" portion of these investments turned into non-performing investments (NPI) and the bank, subsequently, suffered a loss of Rs 3,300 crore from these dealings, the agency had alleged.

Ambani senior too has been questioned by the ED in an alleged bank loan fraud case against the Reliance Group companies.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
