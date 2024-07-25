Anger And Loathing Against Netanyahu

Angry protests on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who was to address a joint session of the United States Congress on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

IMAGE: An effigy depicting Netanyahu is displayed as pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather on Capitol Hill. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

IMAGE: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators display signs against Netanyahu and Israel's brutal war in Gaza. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

IMAGE: A demonstrator holding a Palestinian flag jumps a barrier on Capitol Hill. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

IMAGE: Angry and raucous protests condemning Netanyahu's presence in Congress. Photograph: Seth Herald/Reuters

IMAGE: US Capitol Police officers use pepper spray to restrain pro-Palestinian demonstrators on Capitol Hill. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

IMAGE: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators burn a US flag and an effigy of Netanyahu on Capitol Hill. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

IMAGE: Police detain a pro-Palestinian protestor on Capitol Hill. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

IMAGE: Protestors scuffle with police on Capitol Hill. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

IMAGE: US police officers restrain a protestor on Capitol Hill. Photograph: Seth Herald/Reuters

IMAGE: A demonstrator sprays graffiti on the Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain at Union Station in Washington, DC, to express anger over Netanyahu's presence in the city. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

IMAGE: A protestor shouts slogans against Netanyahu near the Israeli consulate in New York City. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Protesters gather outside the Watergate Hotel in Washington, DC, where Netanyahu is staying. Photograph: Seth Herald/Reuters

