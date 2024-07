Protests broke out at the Ben Gurion international airport just before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Washington, DC, where he is due to meet with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday and address the United States Congress.

IMAGE: Anti-government protesters at the Ben Gurion international airport, July 21, 2024, here and below. All Photographs: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com