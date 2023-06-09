News
Rediff.com  » News » Now, A Tirupati Balaji Temple In Jammu

Now, A Tirupati Balaji Temple In Jammu

By REDIFF NEWS
June 09, 2023 17:49 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday, June 8, 2023, inaugurated a Tirupati Balaji temple in Sidra on the outskirts of Jammu.

Spread over 62 acres of land, the temple has been built at an approximate cost of Rs 25 crores (Rs 250 million) and the construction was completed in two years.

 

IMAGE: A view of the Tirupati Balaji temple in Sidra on the outskirts of Jammu, here and below. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Priests at the temple's Maha Samprokshanam, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Artists perform at the inauguration.

 

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh at the Maha Samprokshanam.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 

