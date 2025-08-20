HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Amit Shah tables bill to remove PM, CMs, ministers amid chaos

Amit Shah tables bill to remove PM, CMs, ministers amid chaos

August 20, 2025 14:58 IST

Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday moved three bills in Lok Sabha for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days, drawing fierce protests from the Opposition.

IMAGE: Home Minister Amit Shah tables the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, August 20, 2025. Photograph: ANI/X

As soon as the bill was tabled, the Opposition members began protests and trooped into the well, raising slogans, as some of them tore copies of the Bills.

Opposition MPs, including AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress' Manish Tewari and K C Vengopal, spoke against the introduction of the Bills, terming the proposed law against the Constitution and federalism.

 

Shah rejected criticism that the Bills were brought in haste and said that they would be sent to the Joint Committee of Parliament, where members of both Houses, including the Opposition, would get an opportunity to give their suggestions.

When Venugopal raised the issue of Shah's arrest when he was Home Minister of Gujarat and asked about his claim of morality in politics, the senior BJP leader countered, saying he had resigned on moral grounds before his arrest and joined the government only after being discharged by the court.

"We cannot be so shameless that we continue to occupy constitutional positions while facing serious charges," Shah said.

Amid continuous noisy protests, the House was adjourned till 3 pm.

Govt plans bills to axe PM, mins held on serious charges
'Oppn powered by middlemen': PM Modi on agri reforms
How New Law Bills Will Change Our Lives
Modiji, Why Fix Laws That Ain't Broken?
'New Laws Will Make India A Police State'
