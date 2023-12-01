News
Rediff.com  » News » Israeli Prez meets Modi in Dubai, seeks help in hostage release

Israeli Prez meets Modi in Dubai, seeks help in hostage release

By Harinder Mishra
Last updated on: December 01, 2023 20:45 IST
Israel on Friday said President Isaac Herzog sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's help in promoting ways to secure the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the World Climate Action Summit during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai. Photograph: Israel Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters

Israeli President Herzog held a meeting with Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the COP28 United Nations Climate Conference in Dubai.

'The (Indian) prime minister expressed to the President his strong condemnation of the massacre and acts of terrorism committed by Hamas,' a communication from Herzog's spokesperson said.

 

Herzog called upon all the world leaders to join hands in the humanitarian effort to return all the hostages home 'swiftly and safely'.

He 'appealed to the prime minister of India to do all he could to promote the issue', the communication added.

The ministry of external affairs said the two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the region.

'The prime minister expressed his condolences on the loss of lives in the October 7 terror attacks and welcomed the release of hostages,' it said in a statement.

'The prime minister reiterated the need for continued and safe delivery of humanitarian aid for the affected population. He emphasised India's support for a two-state solution and early and durable resolution of the Israel-Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy,' the release said.

Israel and Hamas renewed fighting on Friday after a fragile seven-day ceasefire collapsed.

Some 105 hostages taken by Hamas and other factions in Gaza returned to Israel during the seven-day ceasefire, 81 of them Israeli nationals.

Israel has said that Hamas is still holding 137 people as hostages following the October 7 attack.

Israel has declared that it will fight till it achieves three stated goals -- eliminating Hamas, getting all the hostages back and making Israel secure from any possible attack emanating from the Gaza Strip.

Harinder Mishra
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
