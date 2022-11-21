Amid Savarkar row, Sena's Raut gets a call from Rahul Gandhi

Amid friction among Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Congress and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Veer Savarkar, Sena leader Sanjay Raut has received a call from the Wayanad MP, signalling an attempt on the latter's part to pacify the former.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. Photograph: ANI Photo

On Friday, Raut had warned of a split with the Congress, saying 'defaming Veer Savarkar was unacceptable' to Shiv Sena (UBT).

However, on Monday, he said, "Rahul Gandhi called and checked on me yesterday despite his busy schedule amid the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said we were concerned about your well-being and told me to take care. He said we will work together again."

"Rahul Gandhi is one such person who stays connected as friends despite ideological and political differences.

"I have friends in BJP as well but they were happy when I was in jail, this is politics of Mughal era," Raut said.

During the Maharashtra leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra last week, Gandhi claimed that V D Savarkar took pension from the British rulers in lieu of working against the country and had pleaded with the Raj to be pardoned.

Responding to Gandhi's remark, Raut said the statement might result in a rift in the MVA, which comprises the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, apart from the Uddhav Sena.