Rediff.com  » News » Rahul's Savarkar remark: BJP workers attack Pune Cong office

Rahul's Savarkar remark: BJP workers attack Pune Cong office

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 18, 2022 16:21 IST
Several workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) barged into the Congress's Pune city headquarters on Friday and attempted to blacken the photographs of party leader Rahul Gandhi to protest against his remarks on late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, police said.

IMAGE: BJP workers raise slogans during a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his controversial remarks about Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, in Thane, on Friday, November 18, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The protesters shouted slogans against Gandhi and stuck posters with the message 'Mafiveer (mercy seeker) Jawaharlal Nehru' on the walls of Congress Bhavan, an official from Shivaji Nagar police said.

"We detained 10 to 15 workers from the premises of Congress Bhavan," inspector Arvind Mane said.

 

One of the members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing, said they came to the Congress Bhavan to condemn Gandhi's remarks against Savarkar.

"We doubt if Gandhi knows the Congress' history because late prime minister Indira Gandhi had given 'sanmaan patra' (citation) to Savarkar," he said.

During a press conference at Wadegaon village in Akola district on Thursday, Gandhi criticised Savarkar alleging that he had helped the British rulers and written a mercy petition to them out of fear.

The Congress leader had also earlier said that Savarkar was a symbol of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

His remarks have triggered protests.

Meanwhile, the Pune police registered an offence against two Congress workers after they wrote 'maafiveer' on a board at Savarkar's memorial in Swargate area on Friday.

"The Congress workers allegedly wrote 'maafiveer' on a board at the Savarkar Smarak, located near Sarasbaug in Swargate area," said senior inspector Ashok Indalkar of Swargate police station.

An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot ), 504 (intentional insult to any person leading to provocation), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant ), and relevant sections of Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

Meanwhile, the BJP's city unit said that in view of the incident, they would 'cleanse' the Savarkar Smarak with milk.

*****

Security beefed up in Shegaon ahead of Rahul's rally

Meanwhile, police stepped up security at Shegaon in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Friday ahead of the public rally of Rahul Gandhi.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Gandhi reached Shegaon this morning and he is scheduled to address the rally in the evening.

Since Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers have planned to protest against Gandhi over his remarks against Savarkar, security has been beefed up, an official said.

At least 1,700 policemen along with the companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and the Quick Response Team (QRT) are being deployed at Shegaon, he said.

The police will carry out 'nakabandi' (road block checks) to stop MNS workers from entering the venue of the rally, the official said, adding that 700 personnel, some of them in plain clothes, will be deployed at the ground.

The MNS had on Thursday warned that it would show black flags to Gandhi at Shegaon as a mark of protest over his remarks against Savarkar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
