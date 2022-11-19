News
Savarkar row: Raut's caution as Maharashtra Cong chief defends Rahul

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 19, 2022 22:17 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said V D Savarkar, Jawaharlal Nehru or any other freedom fighter should not be maligned as they do not belong to any political party.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi showed documents dating back to 1920 from government records, as he claims that it contained a letter (mercy petition) written by V D Savarkar to the British at a press conference during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Akola. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nana Patole, chief of the Maharashtra unit of the Congress, however, aggressively defended party leader Rahul Gandhi elsewhere and said those slamming Gandhi must explain why Savarkar was getting pension from the British.

The ruling BJP, seeking to corner the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, asked it to sever its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance with the Congress over the criticism of the Hindutva ideologue by Rahul Gandhi.

 

Raut had made it clear a day earlier that the Thackeray-led Sena did not approve of Rahul Gandhi's controversial comments about Savarkar and it could lead to cracks in the MVA alliance which also includes the NCP.

"Attempts to besmirch the reputations of both Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Savarkar must stop. Freedom fighters who made sacrifices for the country's independence do not belong to any ideology or political party," Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, told reporters on Saturday.

"Just because someone badmouths Savarkar, it doesn't mean you speak negatively about Nehru," the Sena leader added.

Rahul Gandhi kicked up a row earlier this week during the Maharashtra leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra by claiming that Savarkar had helped the British and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear.

"Those who criticised Rahul Gandhi for his comments on Savarkar should first reply why the latter was getting a pension of Rs 60 from the British," Patole told reporters on Saturday.

His party wanted an ideological debate, he said, adding that the Congress believed in non-violence.

Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raosaheb Danve demanded that Uddhav Thackeray must end his alliance with the Congress.

"(Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray spread the message of Swatantryaveer Savarkar across Maharashtra, and now his son and grandson are with a party that insults the freedom fighter," Danve told reporters in Jalna.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
