Amid Sandeshkhali protests, Modi to visit Bengal on March 1, 2 and 6

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 23, 2024 15:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in West Bengal on March 1 and 2 as part of his official programme and is expected to address a women's rally on March 6 in the North 24 Parganas district, where restive Sandeshkhali is located.

Photograph: Press INformation Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party sources said Modi will be in Arambag and Krishnanagar on March 1 and 2 respectively on an official tour. The prime minister will also address public meetings, they said.

Modi's visits in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls come amid an intense political row involving the BJP and the state's ruling Trinamool Congress after several women in Sandeshkhali accused the regional party's strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexual assault".

 

There has been speculation that Modi may meet some of the complainants during his visit to Barasat, the headquarters of North 24 Parganas district.

Two of Sheikh's aides, who along with others were booked under charges of gang rape and attempt to murder, have been arrested.

The TMC has sought to play down the allegations and blamed the BJP for prompting some of the complainants to level serious charges against its members.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
