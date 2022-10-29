News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Amid Maha-Guj row, Gadkari's letter to Tata surfaces

Amid Maha-Guj row, Gadkari's letter to Tata surfaces

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 29, 2022 17:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has sought investments from the Tata Group in and around Nagpur, citing strengths like infrastructure, land availability and connectivity in his home city.

IMAGE: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari poses with the bull at Bombay Stock Exchange building during listing ceremony of NHAI's Infrastructure Investment Trust in Mumbai on October 28, 2022. Photograph:

In a letter to Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on October 7, Gadkari, who handles the road transport and highways portfolio, said group companies engaged in businesses like steel, auto, consumer products, IT services and aviation can choose to invest in Nagpur.

The letter shared with the media on Saturday comes amid Maharashtra losing several big-ticket projects to neighbouring Gujarat, like the over Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment from Foxconn-Vedanta on chip manufacturing and the Rs 22,000 crore aircraft manufacturing project where the Tata Group has tied up with Airbus.

At a recent event, Chandrasekaran had said the Tata Group is exploring investments in electronics, renewable energy, electric vehicles and other modern sectors, and is engaged with the newly formed state government under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the same.

 

In the letter, Gadkari said there are over 3,000 acres of land in the Multi-modal international Hub Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN) SEZ and non-SEZ area, and added that already a lot of companies have set base in the vicinity.

"All Tata Group companies like Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Consumer Products, Voltas, Titan Industries, Big Basket may enjoy the strengths of Nagpur like overnight connectivity with 350 districts of six states, lower rates of land, manpower and warehousing," the minister said in the letter.

Underlining that the group companies have already been present in central India's Nagpur for over a century, Gadkari told Chandrasekaran that the Tata Group's airline ventures Air India, Vistara and AirAsia India can cut costs by making Nagpur as a hub of their operations and choosing to park aircraft at night.

Air India already has a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at MIHAN, Gadkari said, stressing that considering the expansion plans of the group in the sector, more MROs can be considered.

Separately, the group can also look at large warehousing for aviation spares for its own use and also for other airliners, he said.

He said the group can also look at entering container manufacturing, saying supply from Tata Steel is possible in the Nagpur region, which augurs well for the business.

TCS can augment its presence in the MIHAN area courtesy the quality education institutes in the area, Gadkari wrote.

The letter was written following a briefing from the Vidarbha Economic Development Council, Gadkari said, requesting Chandrasekaran to have a meeting with the think-tank's delegation on the rationale for creating a hub in Nagpur for the Tata Group. Such a bet would help the faster development of the Vidarbha region and fuel growth for the Tata Group

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Shinde govt under fire as 4th project moves to Gujarat
Shinde govt under fire as 4th project moves to Gujarat
Pawar calls Maha govt claim on Vedanta 'complete lies'
Pawar calls Maha govt claim on Vedanta 'complete lies'
All Is Not Well With Shinde Govt In Maharashtra
All Is Not Well With Shinde Govt In Maharashtra
ISRO conducts test of its heaviest rocket's engine
ISRO conducts test of its heaviest rocket's engine
Suspended IAS officer quizzed over gangrape charge
Suspended IAS officer quizzed over gangrape charge
PHOTOS: NZ vs SL, Super 12, T20 World Cup
PHOTOS: NZ vs SL, Super 12, T20 World Cup
Vande Bharat train hits cattle in Guj, 3rd time in Oct
Vande Bharat train hits cattle in Guj, 3rd time in Oct
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Modi has assured Maha Foxconn-like project: Minister

Modi has assured Maha Foxconn-like project: Minister

In 100 days, Shinde reverses Uddhav's half dozen orders

In 100 days, Shinde reverses Uddhav's half dozen orders

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances