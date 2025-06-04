Amid Kannada row, Kamal Haasan thanks Tamil Nadu

Top actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday shared the stage in Chennai with Thug Life stars including Silambarasan, but did not make any comment on the row related to his remark on the Kannada language.

IMAGE: Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Photograph: ANI Photo

Haasan spoke on the hardwork and international quality behind the Mani Ratnam directorial Thug Life, which is set for release on June 5, and said, "I should thank the entire state of Tamil Nadu which stood behind me."

This is the first public appearance of Haasan after the Karnataka high court criticised him in connection with his Kannada was born out of Tamil comment.