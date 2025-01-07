CEC reacts on EVM, voter roll tampering allegations

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday dismissed allegations of manipulation in electoral roll, saying no deletion can occur without thorough documentation, field verification, and giving the concerned individual an opportunity to be heard.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu addresses a press conference in New Delh. Photograph: Election Commission of India

Kumar emphasised that the process for additions and deletions is transparent, rigorous, and immune to arbitrary changes.

Speaking at a press conference to announce the schedule for Delhi Assembly polls, the chief election commissioner (CEC) said, "Every step of the electoral roll process is rooted in transparency and accountability. Deletion of names is not possible without adhering to strict protocols, and every party has the right to raise objections at various stages."

Kumar also detailed the comprehensive process governing the maintenance of electoral roll.

For additions, names are included only after thorough foot-and-field verification by booth-level officers (BLOs), he said.

"Regular meetings are held with the representatives of political parties, who have the right to appoint booth-level agents (BLAs). Weekly lists of claims and objections are shared, and both draft and final rolls are published on the Election Commission's website. Polling station rationalisation is also carried out with the consultation of all the stakeholders," the CEC said.

Rejecting claims by opposition parties about the voting machines being compromised, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, "Courts have ruled on 42 occasions that EVMs are not hackable and allegations of tampering are totally baseless."

The CEC reiterated that it is impossible to change voter turnout data and a misconceived narrative is being spread about an increase in voting after 5 pm.

"Disclosure is our main pillar, detailed guidelines and datasets are available on our website," he said.

On deletions, Kumar clarified that they are processed only through Form 7 or Form B, following strict guidelines.

"Mandatory field verification is conducted by the BLOs, and in cases where deletions exceed 2 per cent of a polling station's voter list, cross-verification is done. Deletions due to death require a certified death certificate, and a seven-day window is provided for objections after notices are published online. Also, the affected voters are given the opportunity for a personal hearing before their names are removed," he said.

"No deletion can occur without thorough documentation, field verification, and giving the concerned individual an opportunity to be heard," Kumar reiterated.

The CEC also pointed out that claims and objections are not only reviewed, but also shared with all the political parties and made accessible online to ensure transparency.

Criticising the tendency to question the integrity of the electoral process only during elections, the CEC argued that allegations of mass deletions are misleading without evidence and undermine public trust in the system.

"Where every vote matters, raising doubts about deletion of thousands of names without evidence is misleading. The processes we follow leave no room for manipulation," he stated.

The CEC's comments came in the backdrop of recent allegations made by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who claimed the voter list in the New Delhi Assembly constituency had been tampered with to influence the upcoming elections.

Atishi also called for an immediate inquiry into the matter, alleging large-scale deletions to manipulate the electoral outcome.