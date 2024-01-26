News
Amid buzz, RJD urges Nitish to clear 'confusion'

Source: PTI
January 26, 2024 18:33 IST
The Rashtriya Janata Dal on Thursday urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to "clear the confusion" that was casting a shadow on the ruling Mahagathbandhan in the state.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his dputy Tejashwi Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha told reporters in Patna that he expected Kumar, who heads the Janata Dal-United, to make a clean breast of rumours that he was planning to vault back to the BJP-led NDA.

"We formed a government together for the welfare of the people and to defeat the BJP. The prevailing confusion is affecting public life in Bihar. Only the chief minister can dispel the confusion. We hope he will do so by this evening," said Jha.

 

Meanwhile, hectic activity was seen at 10, Circular Road, the bungalow allotted to party president Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi who shares the house with her husband and younger son Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy CM.

An RJD leader, requesting anonymity, said, "We have plans in place to prevent Nitish Kumar from doing to us again what he did many years ago. Our party heads the Mahagathbandhan which is less than 20 seats short of the majority mark in the 243-strong assembly. With the speaker belonging to our party, we will cobble up the numbers."

Notably, Kumar had dumped the RJD-Congress combine in 2017 and formed a government with BJP which he had fought against in assembly polls two years earlier.

He returned to the anti-BJP front in August, 2022, accusing the saffron party of trying to engineer a split in JD-U.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
