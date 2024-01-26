News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Nitish attends Raj Bhavan high tea, Tejashwi skips amid buzz

Nitish attends Raj Bhavan high tea, Tejashwi skips amid buzz

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: January 26, 2024 17:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid speculations of a rift in the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday attended the high tea ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Patna on the occasion of the Republic Day with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal remaining conspicuous by absence.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attends the 75th Republic Day celebrations at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on January 26, 2024. Photograph: @NitishKumar/X

The seat next to that of Kumar was occupied by senior Janata Dal-United leader and minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary who removed the slip said to be bearing the name of Yadav before occupying the chair.

Leader of the opposition in the assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP, sat next to Choudhary and he was seen exchanging pleasantries with Kumar.

The high tea was organised on the occasion of Republic Day.

 

Though education minister Alok Kumar Mehta, who is also a national general secretary of the RJD, was among the attendees, Yadav and many other party leaders, including Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, did not turn up.

When Kumar was approached with queries about Yadav's absence at the function, he gave a curt reply, “Jo nahin aaye unse puchhiye (Ask those who did not turn up)”, and drove back to his official residence.

Speculations are rife that Kumar was unhappy with the Mahagathbandhan, which includes the Congress and the RJD with three Left parties supporting the government from outside.

There are also rumours that he might be planning a return to the BJP-led NDA, though leaders of the saffron party have maintained that doors were “closed” for the JD-U supremo.

JD(U) leaders have also been maintaining that the party was “firmly with" the opposition bloc INDIA.

However, when Sinha was approached with queries by journalists after the function was over, he replied, “I am here in my capacity as the leader of the opposition. I have no knowledge about the truth behind the speculations. The BJP is a party in which decisions are taken collectively, by the leadership. We will all abide by whatever decision is taken”.

Notably, Sinha was also present at a meeting of Bihar BJP leaders held at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in Delhi late Thursday night.

He also declined to comment on the rumours of a rift in the 'Mahagathbandhan', saying “It is a question you should ask members of the coalition”.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Nitish's swipe at dynasty didn't target RJD: JD-U
Nitish's swipe at dynasty didn't target RJD: JD-U
'Nitish Won't Dump INDIA'
'Nitish Won't Dump INDIA'
Will he, won't he? Buzz on Nitish's BJP camp return
Will he, won't he? Buzz on Nitish's BJP camp return
PIX: Dipika, DK's Grihapravesh
PIX: Dipika, DK's Grihapravesh
'What kind of shot was he playing?'
'What kind of shot was he playing?'
Jarange halts at Mumbai's doorstep; makes new demand
Jarange halts at Mumbai's doorstep; makes new demand
PHOTOS: India in command on Day 2
PHOTOS: India in command on Day 2
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Is Nitish Returning To NDA?

Is Nitish Returning To NDA?

Doors never...: BJP leader on Nitish's return to NDA

Doors never...: BJP leader on Nitish's return to NDA

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances