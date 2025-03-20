Akbar Road signboard defaced over Maharana Pratap statue vandalism

A signboard of Akbar Road in Lutyens' Delhi was defaced on Thursday by individuals protesting against the alleged vandalism of Maharana Pratap's statue at Kashmiri Gate ISBT.

IMAGE: Protestors defaced Akbar Road signboard in Lutyens' Delhi. Photograph: ANI on X

The signboard, which falls under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), was promptly cleaned by civic authorities. A senior NDMC official told PTI that an FIR will be filed after a probe into the matter.

Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved. "Law enforcement teams were dispatched immediately, and we are closely monitoring the area to prevent further vandalism," a senior police official said.

"India will not tolerate the insult of Maharana Pratap. The police administration and the Delhi government are trying to suppress the incident that happened at ISBT Kashmiri Gate. Those who are guilty should be arrested, and immediate action should be taken against them," Amit Rathore, one of the men who sprayed black paint on the signboard, told ANI.

Another man, Vijay said that they are continuously removing the signboards of invaders like Akbar, Babur and Humayun.

"We are continuously removing signboards of invaders like Akbar, Babur and Humayun, and we are trying to make the government open its eyes and take a decision... The attackers raped our sisters and mothers, hanged the from trees, demolished temples, destoyed the unity of India. The question is why are only we doing this, where are the other people of the society?" he said.

Authorities have urged citizens to maintain peace while efforts continue to trace the culprits.