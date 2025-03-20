HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Akbar Road signboard defaced over Maharana Pratap statue vandalism

Akbar Road signboard defaced over Maharana Pratap statue vandalism

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 20, 2025 14:13 IST

x

A signboard of Akbar Road in Lutyens' Delhi was defaced on Thursday by individuals protesting against the alleged vandalism of Maharana Pratap's statue at Kashmiri Gate ISBT.

IMAGE: Protestors defaced Akbar Road signboard in Lutyens' Delhi. Photograph: ANI on X

The signboard, which falls under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), was promptly cleaned by civic authorities. A senior NDMC official told PTI that an FIR will be filed after a probe into the matter.

Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved. "Law enforcement teams were dispatched immediately, and we are closely monitoring the area to prevent further vandalism," a senior police official said.

 

"India will not tolerate the insult of Maharana Pratap. The police administration and the Delhi government are trying to suppress the incident that happened at ISBT Kashmiri Gate. Those who are guilty should be arrested, and immediate action should be taken against them," Amit Rathore, one of the men who sprayed black paint on the signboard, told ANI.

Another man, Vijay said that they are continuously removing the signboards of invaders like Akbar, Babur and Humayun.

"We are continuously removing signboards of invaders like Akbar, Babur and Humayun, and we are trying to make the government open its eyes and take a decision... The attackers raped our sisters and mothers, hanged the from trees, demolished temples, destoyed the unity of India. The question is why are only we doing this, where are the other people of the society?" he said.

Authorities have urged citizens to maintain peace while efforts continue to trace the culprits.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Himachal town on edge over Maharana Pratap statue near mosque
Himachal town on edge over Maharana Pratap statue near mosque
Tension eases in HP as Muslims drop objection to Maharana Pratap statue
Tension eases in HP as Muslims drop objection to Maharana Pratap statue
Nagpur violence: Minority leader Fahim Khan held for leading protest
Nagpur violence: Minority leader Fahim Khan held for leading protest
Mass family suicide in Kolkata? 3 found dead, 3 injured in car accident
Mass family suicide in Kolkata? 3 found dead, 3 injured in car accident
Hacked videos of women in labour room sold online; 3 held
Hacked videos of women in labour room sold online; 3 held

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 2

9 Most Hated Countries In The World

webstory image 3

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

VIDEOS

World Sparrow Day: The silent disappearance of a once-familiar bird nc3:04

World Sparrow Day: The silent disappearance of a...

Chahal hides face with mask as he reaches Bandra Court for divorce with Dhanashree1:23

Chahal hides face with mask as he reaches Bandra Court...

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings at Mumbai's Krishna Kali temple0:28

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings at Mumbai's Krishna Kali...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD