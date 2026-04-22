Hyderabad Drug Lab Busted, Three Arrested By NCB

In a major operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau busted an illegal drug lab in Hyderabad, seizing a large quantity of Alprazolam and arresting three individuals involved in the illicit manufacturing.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points NCB Hyderabad busted an illegal Alprazolam manufacturing unit in IDA Moula Ali.

Authorities seized 69.6 kg of illegally manufactured Alprazolam from the facility.

Raw materials for Ephedrine production were also seized, indicating broader illegal drug manufacturing.

Three individuals, including a chemist and a raw material procurer, were arrested.

The seized Alprazolam was allegedly intended for sale to toddy shops in Telangana.

The NCB on Wednesday said it had arrested three persons after busting a laboratory allegedly involved in the illegal manufacture of drugs and seizing 69.6 kg of Alprazolam, along with raw materials used for the manufacture of Ephedrine.

It said contraband valued at an estimated Rs 17.40 crore, along with raw materials worth around Rs 20 lakh, was seized.

NCB Operation and Arrests

Acting on specific intelligence about an illegal Alprazolam manufacturing unit, officers of the NCB Hyderabad Zonal Unit searched an industrial chemical facility in IDA Moula Ali on April 20 and apprehended three persons, a release from the bureau said.

A search of the lab led to the recovery of two drums containing powder, which the arrested persons identified as Alprazolam, allegedly manufactured illegally at the facility.

A total of 69.6 kg of Alprazolam was recovered from the two drums and seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Details of the Illegal Drug Manufacturing

During questioning, it was revealed that one of the accused had procured chemicals and solvents in large quantities for the illegal manufacture of another drug, Ephedrine, without any licence at the same facility.

Raw materials used for the manufacture of Alprazolam, as well as chemicals intended for Ephedrine production, were also seized along with the already manufactured Alprazolam, the Narcotics Control Bureau said.

The arrested persons are a chemist, a raw material procurer, and a receiver, the agency said.

Intended Distribution of Seized Drugs

Preliminary interrogation and investigation suggested that the seized Alprazolam was intended to be sold to toddy shops in Telangana, where there is high demand during the summer season, the release added.

Further investigation is in progress.

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, under which the seizure was made, is the primary legislation in India dealing with illicit drugs. The NCB plays a crucial role in combating drug trafficking and abuse across the country. Such operations aim to disrupt the supply chain of illegal substances and protect public health.