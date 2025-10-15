Allowing green firecrackers in NCR on test case basis, says SC

The following are the interim directions issued by the Supreme Court on Wednesday while permitting the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region during Diwali.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sale of green crackers, as uploaded on the website of NEERI shall be permitted from October 18 to October 20, the Diwali day.