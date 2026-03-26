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Home  » News » Allahabad HC: Jail for Non-Payment Doesn't End Husband's Maintenance Duty

Allahabad HC: Jail for Non-Payment Doesn't End Husband's Maintenance Duty

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 26, 2026 00:11 IST

The Allahabad High Court has affirmed that a husband's responsibility to provide maintenance for his wife and children persists even after imprisonment for failing to make those payments, ensuring continued financial support.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Allahabad High Court rules a husband's jail term for non-payment of maintenance does not absolve him of his financial responsibility.
  • The court clarifies that serving time in civil prison for failing to pay maintenance does not clear the outstanding dues.
  • The principle of 'double jeopardy' does not apply to maintenance cases under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.
  • The High Court directed a lower court to issue a fresh order for recovery of pending maintenance with 6% interest, allowing for property attachment if necessary.

The Allahabad High Court has said that a husband cannot escape his responsibility to pay maintenance to his wife and children even if he has already served a jail term for not paying it.

Justice Praveen Kumar Giri, in a recent order, clarified that sending a person to civil prison for failing to pay maintenance does not clear his dues or end his legal obligation to continue paying the amount.

 

The court also ruled that the legal principle of "double jeopardy" -- which prevents someone from being punished twice for the same offence -- does not apply in such maintenance cases under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

Case Details and Court Ruling

The court was hearing a petition filed by Hasina Khatoon, who had challenged a January 2023 order of a Moradabad court that had refused to recover pending maintenance from her husband.

According to the case details, in July 2019, a magistrate had directed Khatoon's husband to pay Rs 4,000 per month each to his wife and their disabled son.

However, he failed to pay the arrears worth Rs 2.64 lakh.

Following this, a recovery warrant was issued and Khatoon's husband was arrested in October 2022. He was sent to civil prison for 30 days after refusing to pay the amount.

Even after his release, Khatoon's husband did not clear the dues. When the wife again sought recovery, her plea was rejected by the lower court on the ground that the husband had already served a jail term for non-payment of the arrears.

Setting aside the trial court order, the high court said that imprisonment for default does not wipe out the liability to pay maintenance.

The court directed the trial court to pass a fresh order for the recovery of the pending amount along with 6 per cent interest. It also said that if the man fails to pay, his property can be attached to recover the dues.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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