Allahabad High Court Seeks UP Government's Stand On History Sheet Plea

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to respond to Ashutosh Maharaj's petition challenging the opening of his history sheet and seeking removal from the police surveillance register.

Key Points Allahabad High Court seeks response from UP government on Ashutosh Maharaj's plea against his history sheet.

Ashutosh Maharaj challenges the opening of his history sheet and seeks removal from police surveillance register.

Maharaj claims acquittal in many cases and that other cases are civil in nature.

The court has fixed May 13 for the next hearing on the matter.

Ashutosh Maharaj is also a plaintiff in the Shahi Idgah-Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute cases.

The Allahabad High Court has sought the Uttar Pradesh government's response within two weeks to a writ petition filed by Ashutosh Maharaj, the first informant in the POCSO FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand, challenging the opening of his history sheet by the state police.

Appearing in person before the high court, Ashutosh Maharaj who claims to be the president of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust (Registered), Mathura, also sought deletion of his name from the police surveillance register.

History Sheet Challenge and Police Surveillance

A division bench comprising Justices J J Munir and Tarun Saxena directed the government to file a counter-affidavit and fixed May 13 for the next hearing.

A history-sheeter is an individual with a long or habitual criminal record tracked by the police through a confidential 'history sheet' for surveillance and preventive purposes.

Ashutosh Maharaj's Defence

According to Ashutosh Maharaj, the history sheet was opened against him at the Kandhla police station in Shamli district. However, regarding his criminal history, the petitioner submitted that in many cases he has been acquitted after trial.

Further, in some cases, proceedings have been stayed and in others the cases are of a civil nature, relating to religious property.

The court clarified that the prayer for interim relief shall be considered on the next date fixed.

Involvement in Shahi Idgah-Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute

Ashutosh Maharaj is also one of the plaintiffs in the Shahi Idgah-Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute cases pending before the high court.

In February, acting on an Ashutosh Maharaj's application, a special court in Prayagraj had directed the police to register a case of sexual assault under the POCSO Act against 56-year-old Swami Avimukteshwaranand and others.

Ashutosh Maharaj had approached the special judge after local police authorities allegedly failed to act on initial written complaints sent to the SHO and the commissioner of police. His application alleged that two minors (Batuks) were subjected to sexual abuse by the accused persons during the period of Magh Mela, 2025-26, at Prayagraj.

He also claimed that the alleged incident was disclosed to him by the victims.

However, a bench of the Allahabad High Court had on March 25 granted anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand and his disciple in the case, while questioning the "unusual" conduct of the minor victims in confiding about the alleged offence in Ashutosh Maharaj, rather than in their natural guardians.