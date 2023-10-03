SC asks HC registrar for details on Krishna Janambhoomi dispute suits

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Allahabad high court registrar to be personally present before it on October 30 and place the requisite information and documents pertaining to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute.

IMAGE: A view of the Krishna Janmasthan Temple Complex and Shahi Eidgah Mosque, in Mathura. Photograph: ANI Photo

The bench issued the direction as it is yet to receive the information it sought during a hearing on July 21.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia was hearing a plea filed by Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah challenging the May 26 order of the high court which had transferred to itself all matters related to the dispute pending before a Mathura court.

While hearing the matter on July 21, the apex court had said, "On hearing counsel for parties, we consider it appropriate that the registrar of the high court should forward to us as to what are the suits which are sought to be consolidated by the impugned order as there appears to be a little generality to the directions issued."

During the hearing on Tuesday, the bench said it has not received the information from the high court yet.

"The office report shows that in pursuance to our order dated July 21, 2023 sent to the registrar of the high court, no requisite information/documents have been received from the registrar of the high court," the bench said.

"A reminder be sent along with the last order and our order be placed before the chief justice in the administrative side so that we have a proper response…," the bench said.

While posting the matter for further hearing on October 30, the bench asked the registrar concerned of the high court to remain personally present before it.

"What is the application for impleadment in a matter like this?" the court asked a lawyer appearing in the case who said three applications for impleadment have been filed. The bench did not pass any order on the subject.

The top court said it first wanted to know which are the suits that are sought to be consolidated by the high court order.

"Let's first get a list at least, let's at least know what the contours are," the court said.

While hearing the matter in July, the bench had observed orally the multiplicity of proceedings and prolongation are not in anybody's interest.

In Mathura, Bal Krishna through Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta and others had filed a suit in the court of civil judge senior division (III) for shifting of the Shahi Masjid Idgah, which they claim was constructed on a part of the 13.37 acre land of the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust.

The high court had on May 26 transferred to itself all matters related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute pending before the Mathura court.

It had passed the order while allowing the transfer application filed by Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev Khewat Mathura (deity) through the next friend, Ranjana Agnihotri, and seven others.

The petitioners before the high court had requested that the original trial must be conducted by the high court itself like Ayodhya's Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute.