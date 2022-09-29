News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » All women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe, legal abortion: SC

All women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe, legal abortion: SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 29, 2022 12:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that all women, irrespective of their marital status, are entitled to safe and legal abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, JB Pardiwala and AS Bopanna delivered the verdict on the interpretation of the MTP Act, and whether unmarried or single women can be allowed like their married counterparts the benefit of abortion up to 24 weeks.

 

The top court said the distinction between married and unmarried women under the abortion laws is “artificial and constitutionally unsustainable” and perpetuates the stereotype that only married woman are sexually active.

The bench, on August 23, had reserved its verdict on interpretation of the MTP Act provisions which makes a distinction between married and unmarried women on the issue of abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Every woman must have the right to abortion
Every woman must have the right to abortion
'We will lose millions of girls', Maneka Gandhi!
'We will lose millions of girls', Maneka Gandhi!
SC allows woman to abort 24-week foetus without skull
SC allows woman to abort 24-week foetus without skull
Housing sales up 49% in Jul-Sep across 8 major cities
Housing sales up 49% in Jul-Sep across 8 major cities
'Ranbir leads an unglamorous life'
'Ranbir leads an unglamorous life'
Suryakumar registers a plethora of records
Suryakumar registers a plethora of records
UNSC reform can't be denied forever: Jaishankar
UNSC reform can't be denied forever: Jaishankar
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Women entitled to end pregnancy regardless of reason: HC

Women entitled to end pregnancy regardless of reason: HC

Bill raising abortion limit to 24 weeks passed by Parl

Bill raising abortion limit to 24 weeks passed by Parl

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances