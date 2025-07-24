'All options open': Cong on Bihar 'poll boycott'

After Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav's 'poll boycott' threat, the Congress on Thursday said the 'Tughlaqi process' of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar will be opposed at all forums and 'all options are open' for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

IMAGE: INDIA bloc MPs protest against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during Monsoon Session of Parliament, at Makar Dwar of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The Congress further said that the INDIA bloc will decide on the issue collectively while continuing to oppose the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Speaking outside the Bihar Assembly, Yadav said on Thursday, "We are keeping the option open for boycott of the assembly polls. When the time comes, we will take a decision following a discussion with the alliance partners. What is happening in the name of SIR is nothing short of a fraud."

Asked about the Yadav's remarks, Congress' Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru said, "We have been saying that we will oppose this tooth and nail... We have been taking decisions collectively on all issues. All options are open and we will take a decision collectively but we will keep opposing this Tughlaqi process that is against Bihar and the country."

Allavaru said the Election Commission of India has started a 'tyrannical process' through SIR of electoral rolls in the state.

"We believe and this is the reality, the ground reality of Bihar that all the figures being given by the Election Commission are completely wrong and the process that it commenced vide its order on June 24, that process is not being followed in Bihar. That is why whatever figures the Election Commission is showing or claiming on its site or anywhere else, is a complete lie," he alleged.

"And we openly challenge Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar Ji on behalf of the people of Bihar to randomly select 1,000 people in every assembly segment and see whether the process was followed or not. And if even 25 per cent of it turns out to be correct, we are ready to accept this process," Allavaru said at a press conference in New Delhi.

"If such a process is being forcibly imposed on Bihar and the country in the presence of the Chief Election Commissioner, then there is only one simple reason for this - Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar Ji is openly acting in collusion with the BJP and stealing the votes of the poor, youth, women, deprived, backward, extremely backward, Dalit, Mahadalit in Bihar," he alleged.

Every party of the INDIA bloc including the Congress is opposing this on the streets, in the Bihar Assembly, in the Parliament and in the court as well, Allavaru said.

"And we do not want to accept this process at all, because this is a fake exercise, which is meant to steal elections and votes," he alleged.