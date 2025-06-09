HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » All Mumbai local trains to have automatic doors

All Mumbai local trains to have automatic doors

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 09, 2025 18:33 IST

x

The Railway Ministry has decided to have automatic door closing facilities in coaches of all existing and new local trains for Mumbai Suburban, a senior official said on Monday after four passengers died and six were injured when they fell from a moving overcrowded local train in Thane district.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board, said that after the tragedy in Maharashtra, the ministry has decided to have automatic door closure facilities in all local trains under manufacturing for Mumbai Suburban.

 

"Besides, all rakes in service at present will be redesigned and the door closure facility will be provided in these rakes of Mumbai Suburban," Kumar added.

Officials stressed that safety is Railway's top priority and all efforts are being taken to prevent such mishappenings from recurring.

The incident occurred between Diva and Kopar railway stations when the train was going towards Kasara, a police official said.

The passengers fell probably after commuters hanging from the footboard of two overcrowded trains and their backpacks brushed against each other as the trains passed in opposite directions, railway officials said without confirming the number of fatalities.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the railway administration was probing the cause of the accident.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

4 passengers killed after falling off moving train in Thane
4 passengers killed after falling off moving train in Thane
'Railways has not done anything for human safety'
'Railways has not done anything for human safety'
Mumbai local trains to have new design soon
Mumbai local trains to have new design soon
Watching YOU: AI Surveillance At Railway Stations
Watching YOU: AI Surveillance At Railway Stations
Tick Insurance Option On IRCTC Portal
Tick Insurance Option On IRCTC Portal

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How Coco's Family Built Grand Slam Champ

webstory image 2

Shilpa Shetty's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Fave Tastes Of India

VIDEOS

'Sonam was 'mentally unwell, crying': Dhaba owner reveals details1:41

'Sonam was 'mentally unwell, crying': Dhaba owner reveals...

Disha Patani looks stunning!1:01

Disha Patani looks stunning!

Why Raj Thackeray is pained at Mumbra-Diva train deaths6:45

Why Raj Thackeray is pained at Mumbra-Diva train deaths

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD