All 41 workers healthy, given balanced diet: Health official

All 41 workers healthy, given balanced diet: Health official

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 29, 2023 12:55 IST
After screening and a health checkup at Chiniyalisaur Community Health Centre, 41 workers who were successfully rescued from the Silkyara Tunnel are healthy, said Dr Bimlesh Joshi, Nodal Officer Health of Rescue operation.

IMAGE: Rescued workers at the medical facility. Photograph: ANI Photo

"All 41 workers are currently healthy; their health screening has been done twice after the rescue, first inside the tunnel last night and second this morning. A team of 18 doctors at the Community Health Centre of Chinyalisaur has been monitoring his health since last (Tuesday) night, out of which 10 are GDMOs and the remaining 8 are specialists, which include all types of specialists. Apart from this, there is a paramedical staff. There is a total staff of around 50 people," Dr Joshi said.

 

He said that since Tuesday night, all 41 workers have been given a balanced diet, which includes paneer, boiled egg, kheer, roti, vegetables and rice.

"Preparations are underway to send everyone to AIIMS Rishikesh; everyone will be sent by Chinook helicopter, and their family members can be sent by ambulance or any other vehicle. Although the workers do not need to be admitted to the hospital, they will be kept under safe-side observation," Dr Joshi added.

According to government sources, all workers admitted to the health centre are being given food as per the doctors' advice.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Diwali came a fortnight late for rescued workers' kin
Workers cheered loudly at the sight of NDRF team
The Great Tunnel Rescue: How The 16 Days Unfolded
'Kohli wants to achieve more for India'
Sreesanth, Binny to play in American T20 League
AMCs' contribution to backstop fund tops target
Ultra-Processed Foods Are Bad For You
Trapped workers lifted rat miners on their shoulders

Rescued worker tells Modi how they survived

