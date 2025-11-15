HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
All 25 Bihar ministers except one win election

All 25 Bihar ministers except one win election

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 15, 2025 11:22 IST

As the ruling National Democratic Alliance decimated the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar to retain power, all but one of the 25 state ministers in the fray won their respective seats.

IMAGE: JJD-U leader Chotu Singh offers a sweet to a poster of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to celebrate the NDA's lead in the Bihar assembly elections, in Patna on November 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, both from the Bharatiya Janata Party, won Tarapur and Lakhisarai assembly seats.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has been a member of the legislative council (MLC), did not contest the assembly elections.

 

Altogether 15 ministers from the BJP had contested the polls and emerged victorious.

Agriculture minister Prem Kumar, a BJP veteran, retained Gaya Town for an eighth consecutive term, a record equalled by his Janata Dal-United cabinet colleague Bijendra Yadav (Supaul).

Another minister Raju Kumar Singh, who had been elected from Sahebganj in 2020 on a ticket of Vikassheel Insan Party and later defected to the BJP, retained the seat when he contested the assembly segment on a saffron party's ticket.

Sanjay Saraogi (Darbhanga) and Nitin Nabin (Bankipur) retained their seats for a fifth consecutive term.

Other BJP ministers, who emerged victorious, were Renu Devi (Bettiah), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Kumar Singh 'Bablu' (Chhatapur), Kedar Prasad Gupta (Kurhani), Jibesh Kumar (Jale), Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsidhi), Vijay Kumar Mandal and Krishna Kumar Mantoo (Amnour) and Sunil Kumar (Bihar Sharif).

However, Sumit Kumar Singh, who had been elected in 2020 as an independent candidate and inducted into the state cabinet, failed to retain the Chakai assembly seat when he sought reelection on a JD-U ticket.

Singh lost by a margin of nearly 13,000 votes to RJD candidate Savitri Devi, whom he had defeated five years ago from Chakai in Jamui district.

Son of late Narendra Singh, a former state minister and a close aide of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Sumit had held the Science, Technology and Technical Education portfolio in the outgoing government.

Victorious JD-U ministers included Sheela Kumari (Phulparas), Leshi Singh (Dhamdaha), Ratnesh Sada (Sonbarsha), Madan Sahni (Bahadurpur), Vijay Kumar Choudhary (Sarairanjan), Jayant Raj (Amarpur), Shrawon Kumar (Nalanda) and Mohd. Zama Khan (Chainpur).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
