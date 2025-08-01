HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
AliExpress removes Jagannath doormats after backlash, apologises

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 01, 2025 02:05 IST

A major controversy erupted in Odisha after it came to light that Chinese e-commerce platform AliExpress was selling doormats featuring the image of Lord Jagannath.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration filed a police complaint on Thursday, stating that the act hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus around the world.

The state's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida criticised as "offensive" the act of printing the image of Lord Jagannath on doormats and selling the products, and demanded an apology from the firm.

 

Taking to X, Parida said, "Mahaprabhu Jagannath is deeply connected to the soul and emotions of every Odia. I strongly condemn Chinese e-commerce platform @AliExpress_EN for selling doormats featuring Mahaprabhu Jagannath's image. @AliExpress_EN must remove the listing immediately and apologise to devotees for this offensive act."

AliExpress, in response to an X post by Odisha's Congress MLA Sofia Firdous, said that the product has been removed.

"We appreciate your report. The item has been reviewed and removed. Community input helps us improve our platform and strengthen our content checks. Thank you for helping us create a safe and friendly online shopping experience," it said.

Firdous, in her post, stated, "Strongly condemn the blasphemous act of selling doormats with the sacred image of Lord Jagannath on @AliExpress_EN. This is a grave insult to millions of devotees and a serious attack on cultural and religious sentiments. Immediate action must be taken to remove the listing and issue a public apology."

Keeping in view of the public outcry over the doormats, SJTA, a state government body managing temple affairs, filed an FIR at the Cyber police station in Puri over the matter.

"It has come to our knowledge through TV channels and social media platforms that an ?-commerce site namely @AliExpress_EN is selling doormats with the sacred image of Shree Jagannath Mahaprabhu. Lord Shree Jagannath Mahaprabhu, the symbol of universal love is worshipped by Hindus. It is an insult to millions of devotees, and a serious attack on cultural and religious sentiments of the Hindus around the world," SJTA OSD (Security) Hemant Kumar Padhi stated in the FIR.

He said that people step on doormats, and hence, it hurts the religious sentiments of Hindus.

"So, it is requested to take appropriate legal action against the culprit as per the law," he said.

Eminent sand artist and Padma Shri awardee, Sudarshan Pattnaik, also condemned the act.

"Jai Jagannath. We appeal to all devotees worldwide to raise their voice against this unacceptable act. The sacred image of Mahaprabhu Jagannath on a doormat sold by @AliExpress_EN is deeply offensive. Remove it, apologise, and ensure this never happens again," he said.

Former MP and BJD leader Amar Patnaik also condemned the e-commerce platform.

"I vehemently condemn the egregious act of selling doormats with the sacred image of Lord Jagannath on AliExpress! This shameless profanity is an affront to the deepest sentiments of millions of devotees, trampling upon the revered iconography with utter disregard.

"It's a desecration of the highest order, and those responsible must be held accountable. The fact that Lord Jagannath's image is being used as a mere commodity is a stark reminder of the blatant disrespect towards Hinduism. Immediate action is imperative to rectify this egregious wrongdoing and restore dignity to the revered deity," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
