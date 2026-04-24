Alert issued after high UV radiation recorded across Kerala

Stay safe in Kerala as high ultraviolet (UV) radiation levels prompt warnings; learn how to protect yourself from sunburn, skin diseases, and other health issues with expert advice.

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Key Points High ultraviolet (UV) radiation levels have been recorded across Kerala, triggering an orange alert in several districts.

Prolonged exposure to UV rays can lead to sunburn, skin diseases, and eye problems, necessitating protective measures.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) advises avoiding direct sunlight between 10 am and 3 pm.

Vulnerable groups, including outdoor workers and individuals with skin conditions, should exercise extra caution.

Protective measures such as hats, sunglasses, and full-body cotton clothing are recommended to minimise UV exposure.

High levels of ultraviolet radiation have been recorded across Kerala over the past 24 hours, the KSDMA said on Friday.

As per data shared by the authority, UV levels above eight, warranting an orange alert, were reported at Konni in Pathanamthitta, Chengannur in Alappuzha, Changanassery in Kottayam and Munnar in Idukki.

In addition, UV levels between six and seven, corresponding to a yellow alert, were recorded at 10 locations across the state.

Understanding the Dangers of UV Radiation

Prolonged exposure to UV rays can cause sunburn, skin diseases, eye problems and other health issues, the authority said.

According to the advisory by Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, peak UV levels are usually recorded between 10 am and 3 pm, and people are urged to avoid direct sunlight exposure during these hours as much as possible.

Who Is Most At Risk?

Those engaged in outdoor work, fishermen involved in marine and inland fishing, water transport workers, bike riders, tourists, and individuals with skin conditions, albinism, eye diseases, cancer and weakened immunity have been asked to exercise extra caution.

Protective Measures Recommended

The authority advised the public to use protective measures such as hats, umbrellas and sunglasses, and to wear full-body cotton clothing while stepping out during the day.

It also recommended taking breaks in shaded areas during travel and outdoor activities.

It noted that UV levels are generally higher in high-altitude and tropical regions and can remain high even on clear, cloudless days. Surfaces such as water bodies and sand can also reflect UV rays, increasing exposure.

Real-time UV index data from 14 monitoring stations set up by the authority is available online, it added.

Heatwave Warning Issued

Meanwhile, in view of rising temperatures in Thrissur and Palakkad districts, the India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for the two districts, the authority said.

Sirens were sounded after 12.30 pm on Friday in Thrissur and Palakkad, and in other districts where temperatures are generally on the rise, as part of the warning system, it added.