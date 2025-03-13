HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Red alert issued in Kerala's Palakkad for high UV radiation

Red alert issued in Kerala's Palakkad for high UV radiation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 13, 2025 16:37 IST

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority declared a red alert in Kerala's Palakkad district on Thursday after detecting high levels of ultraviolet radiation.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The ultraviolet radiation level in the district has been recorded at an index of 11, measured through the ultraviolet (UV) meters installed at Thrithala and Ponnani for Palakkad and Malappuram districts, an official release said in Thiruvananthapuram Thursday.

 

The KSDMA has warned the public to take adequate safety precautions as prolonged exposure to ultraviolet rays can cause sunburn, skin diseases, eye diseases, and other health problems.

The highest UV index is recorded between 10 am and 3 pm in the district.

Prolonged exposure to direct sunlight on the body should be avoided as much as possible during these hours, it said.

Those engaged in outdoor work, fishermen engaged in sea and inland fishing, those involved in water transport, bikers, tourists, people with skin diseases, eye diseases, cancer patients, and other groups with weakened immune systems should be especially cautious.

The people have been advised to wear cotton clothes that cover the entire body and use a hat, umbrella, and sunglasses when going out during the day.

High altitudes and tropical regions generally have high UV indices. Even with clear, cloudless skies, the UV index can still be high.

The UV index can be high in surfaces like water and sand that reflect UV rays, the release said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
