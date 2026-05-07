Akhilesh Yadav meets Mamata, extends support after Bengal poll rout

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav met with TMC's Mamata Banerjee to offer support and discuss strategies for Opposition unity following the TMC's setback in the West Bengal assembly elections.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav meets West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and party leader Abhishek Banerjee, in Kolkata, May 7, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The meeting underscores efforts to strengthen opposition unity against the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee aims to reinforce the INDIA bloc following the election results.

Yadav and Banerjee discussed the political landscape in West Bengal post-elections.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday and expressed solidarity with its leadership following the party's defeat in the West Bengal assembly polls.

Yadav was received by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the Kalighat residence of the party's supreme leader.

The meeting assumed political significance amid efforts by opposition parties to recalibrate their strategies after the elections in several states.

Banerjee has vowed to strengthen the INDIA bloc after the TMC's defeat in the West Bengal polls.

Yadav is understood to have discussed the post-poll political situation in West Bengal and reiterated support for opposition unity against the BJP.

The BJP won 207 seats to secure more than a two-thirds majority in the 294-member West Bengal assembly, ending the TMC's 15-year rule.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party got only 80 seats.